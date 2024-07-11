WATCH: Confused Biden Introduces Ukraine’s Zelensky as ‘President Putin’

July 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A confused President Joe Biden introduced Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin" during an event touting the Ukraine Compact, an embarrassing gaffe that occurred in the buildup to a highly anticipated press conference in which the octogenarian leader is expected to address concerns over his mental acuity.



