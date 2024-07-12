Australian Judge Concealed She Had Been Paid By Pfizer & Dismissed COVID ‘Vaccine’ Lawsuit

July 12, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

And this is why the People must awake, rise up and deliver justice against these tyrants, who sell their own people out for filthy lucre! Yet, an Australian judge, who dismissed a COVID shot lawsuit concealed that Pfizer paid her to represent them. Rebekah Barnett reports: The impartiality of the Federal Court is in question …



Read More...