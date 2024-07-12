Brickbat: No-Show Job

July 12, 2024 | Tags: fraud, REASON

An audit has found that Warren Tyler Agner, who oversaw business development programs at Utah State University Eastern, did not show up to work for two years but was still paid. The audit also found that administrators knew about his absences but did nothing: Agner was friends with his supervisor, as well as the two administrators further up the chain of command. He even lived with his supervisor's supervisor, though neither disclosed this to the school. Agner was paid $157,470 in salary and benefits during the period he was absent. The audit recommended, among other things, updating the school's nepotism and cronyism policy and requiring supervisors to report when an employee is absent. Agner has since been fired, and his roommate resigned before he could be terminated, but the other two administrators remain in their positions.

The post Brickbat: No-Show Job appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...