Cori Bush Steered Nearly $1 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Nonprofit Led by Anti-Semite Who Says ‘Real Jews’ Don’t Live in Israel

July 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush (Mo.) steered nearly $1 million in taxpayer money to a youth nonprofit led by Farrakhan Shegog, an anti-Semitic activist who said that those living in Israel are not "real Jews" and that the nation is ruled by "the ones who crucified Jesus." The post Cori Bush Steered Nearly $1 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Nonprofit Led by Anti-Semite Who Says ‘Real Jews’ Don’t Live in Israel appeared first on .



Read More...