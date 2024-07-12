Four months and counting – election day 2024

As I wrote this, it was 5 July 2024, the day after Independence Day and therefore in the public mind, the 1st Day of Anno Libertatus (AL) 249. Wow.

And four painfully long months before the official election day. {And at the rate things are happening, just in the last week, it is going to be even more painful than thought when we first wrote this.}

Never mind that people will start voting by mail or early voting in courthouses months before. Not just people, of course: no doubt many dead people. And even a few artificial ones. (Fake? Fictional? Imaginary?) And some of those will be people that weren’t supposed to have the franchise: border jumpers and underage and felons.

Consider this:

The above poster is based on the idea that partisan politics is a big problem in the States today. And we don’t argue that. But it is far from the only problem, and the partisanship is as much an effect as a cause.

The root? Lack of teaching people to be responsible and accountable to themselves (and their Deity, if any) for their actions. An essential for liberty: otherwise, it is license and leads (by a different path, perhaps) to the nightmare we find ourselves in today.

Real education: not the propaganda and pap you find in virtually all public schools today and in far too many private schools (especially so-called private universities: even religious ones). And more and more in home schooling. An individual cannot truly enjoy and practice liberty if they are unable to exercise self-discipline. And self-discipline is taught and experienced by being disciplined. By parents, grandparents, elders, and those who themselves are able to be self-disciplined. Or as Lady Susan liked to refer to it: self-governing.

Only if we truly understand and practice liberty can we ever hope that an election and change in leadership (real or imagined) will make a difference in the course of our society, our economy, and our culture. Otherwise, we are just being stupid.



