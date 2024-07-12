Michigan Department of Agriculture Tyrants Seized $90,000 Worth Of Raw Dairy From Nourished Co-Op Because Of “Feed License Violation” (Video)

This constant tyranny of government attacking farmers and ranchers and destroying perfectly good food must stop and it will only stop when the men in the communities get together and start being the law enforcers against the tyrants (Article I, Section 8, Clauses 15-16 US Constitution). At the beginning of July, tyrants from the Michigan …



Read More...