Michigan Senate Race Shifts From ‘Lean Democrat’ to ‘Toss Up’ Ahead of Biden’s Visit
July 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The U.S. Senate race in Michigan moved from "lean Democrat" to "toss up" according to the Cook Political Report on Thursday, amid growing concerns that President Joe Biden’s stumbling candidacy is hurting down-ballot Democrats. The post Michigan Senate Race Shifts From ‘Lean Democrat’ to ‘Toss Up’ Ahead of Biden's Visit appeared first on .
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments