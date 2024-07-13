CNN’s Headline After Assassination Attempt on Trump Is Exactly Why Nobody Trusts Corporate Media

July 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Donald J. Trump, and former and likely future President of the United States, had an assassination attempt against him but fake news CNN decided to go with THIS as their headline:

“Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally”

Mostly peaceful assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/x0UuMdMLqZ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 13, 2024

We confirmed this was real before they edited it.

Some may argue that media must confirm all facts before making statements, but they’re extremely selective with when they’re “careful” about what they report. In fact, they’ll often report false information such as “white supremacists” as mass murderers before changing their story later.

Rogan O’Handley, known as @DC_Draino on X, released a memo distributed to corporate media regarding coverage of the assassination attempt:

SCOOP: Secret instructions given to news reporters telling them to play down Trump’s attempted assassination These people are evil pic.twitter.com/Cxi1vBTWLo — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 14, 2024

This is the point when I would normally go into a long analysis of the degradation of trust in corporate media, but I won’t. You don’t need to be told why they hate America and despise the truth.

The post CNN’s Headline After Assassination Attempt on Trump Is Exactly Why Nobody Trusts Corporate Media appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...