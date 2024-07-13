Delta Apologizes for Noticing the Obvious That No One Is Supposed to See

July 13, 2024   |   Tags: ,
Muslims are enraged and Delta Airlines is in full disaster-control mode after its official X account made a commonsensical but politically incorrect statement about how one might feel about seeing a flight attendant wearing a Palestine flag pin. The controversy started when two Delta flight attendants were spotted wearing the pins on separate flights in …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x