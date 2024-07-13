Democratic Donors Freeze $90 Million In "Coordinated Rebellion" Against Biden

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The New York Times is reporting that the largest Democratic super PAC is freezing $90 million in pledged donations for as long as Joe Biden remains the nominee.

🚨BREAKING: Major Democrat donors to the largest pro-Biden super PAC have frozen $90 million in pledged donations, per the NYT, until Joe Biden steps down. Reports say a "coordinated Democrat rebellion" will be underway over the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/4e4aWmaHOj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 12, 2024

“Some major Democratic donors have told the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, that roughly $90 million in pledged donations is now on hold if President Biden remains atop the ticket, according to two people who have been briefed on the conversations,” The Times report states.

The moves comes after another car crash appearance where Biden called Kamala Harris ‘Vice President Trump’ and introduced Zelensky as “President Putin.”

The leftist media talking heads are also now bickering among each other about how brain damaged Biden is.

There are some absolutely wild stories being bandied around.

Will Biden jump or will he be pushed?

He wont drop out — Doc- TAnthonyPotter ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@TonyDocPotter) July 12, 2024

The conversation @megynkelly is having right now on her show with @michaeljknowles is really intriguing. Michael believes the press is going to make Biden's image look so bad he is forced to resign. — American Patriot Press 🇺🇸 (@theonegeoffg) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Elon Musk has donated a “sizable amount” of money to a pro-Trump super PAC called America PAC.

Bloomberg reports “Musk has contributed to a low-profile group called America PAC, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to detail his plans. It’s unclear how much Musk has given, but the people characterized the figure as a sizable amount. The PAC is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.”

Musk has been outspoken in his opposition to the Biden Administration’s open border policy.

There is a tiny chance this will pass the senate if a few Dems cross party lines, but Biden said he would veto the bill even it did.



I wonder why? 🤔 https://t.co/uDYpphJHpS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2024

