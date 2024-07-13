First Statement From Trump Campaign
July 13, 2024
Following the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump, his presidential campaign released this statement:
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
