First Statement From Trump Campaign

July 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Following the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump, his presidential campaign released this statement:

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

