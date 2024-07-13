Hatred breeds contempt and stupidity

As the Democratic Party seems to be on the verge of internal civil war – seeking someone, anyone who can replace Uncle Joe and Auntie Kamala on the November ticket, there are more examples of what passes for drastic action on the part of Congressional leaders to deal with that evil monster and destroyer of democracy, The Donald.

One of the latest is reported by MSM today. Dear, dear leader Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation to declare that what The Donald did on 6 January 2021 (and no doubt much else) is NOT any sort of official act by a sitting POTUS. Thus overturning the infamous SCOTUS Nazgul ruling that POTUS is immune from prosecution for whatever awful things he did.

I wonder if Dear Leader Schumer will include a mandatory death penalty for such heinous acts?

As that may be, it seems that Mr. Schmer has perhaps overlooked some things.

Can he really get enough votes even in the Senate to (a) pass such a bill, and (b) prevent a filibuster killing the bill for this Congress? Will that bill also proclaim as illegally an old (probably common law) concept called post-ex-defacto?

Inquiring minds want to know. Really, really want to know.

Methinks that Dear Leader seems to have forgotten Clause 3 of Article I, Section 9, of the United States Constitution. (FYI, States like New York and Georgia might want to also consider Article 1, Section 10. They can’t do it either.)

(Oh, and for those Regressives who are such worshippers of all things European: Article 17 of the European Convention on Human Rights also expressly prohibits ex post defacto criminalization.)

But as we point out in the headline, hatred breeds both contempt and stupidity. Especially (but not just) in politicians. An often-told story by one of us here with TPOL tells of passed (and signed into law) Wisconsin legislation that repealed the law of gravity – at least as far as ground water was concerned. And who with any sort of a classical education can forget the political (and military and religious) advisors of King Alfred the Great who told him that he was so powerful that he could command the tide to not come in and the waves to cease.

Sadly, Dear Leader Schumer apparently does not have the reasoning capacity and wisdom of King Alfred, who told off his advisors.

Sadly, on today’s Capitol Hill (in DC at least), Senatorial staffers lack the ability to reason and understand physical law – let alone moral law. And not just the Senate: Apparently Adam Schiff of California introduced a similar effort last year in the House to “preserve democracy.”

I think it safe to point out that much of this is related directly to bitter hatred and fear of Donald Trump. Such people as a former Star Trek actress claim that if The Donald wins, they will go (involuntarily) to Gitmo or an unmarked grave in New Mexico or somewhere because Trump will kill or imprison her and many other people. Funny, huh? If Trump did that, then why is Hillary Rodham Clinton still with us (and spewing the same nonsense as all these other celebs)? And why was there even a 2020 election?

Hatred, not love, breeds contempt for those who are hated. But it also seems to breed stupidity in those who hate.

As with Uncle Joe himself, these people need our pity: Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, and many more. Some to the point of needing to be rescued from elder abuse. But what is most needed? We need to protect ourselves from their sickness, their emotions, their inability to comprehend and reason and act in a sane manner. It is not just about “democracy” at home and elections – including who and how Uncle Joe is going to be replaced. We can put many other things on the list: Ukraine and Russia, the war on some drugs, world occupation throwing away our wealth, and much else.



