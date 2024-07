Russia: The U.S. Has Made A “Direct Threat” To Moscow

July 13, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The United States ruling class cannot mind their own business and stay out of war. It now has plans to deploy long-range missiles in Europe that Russia claims are a threat to global security and could pave the way for an escalation of already tense relations between Moscow and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). On …



Read More...