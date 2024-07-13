Trump assassination attempt – first thoughts

Just minutes ago, we here at TPOL first learned of someone shooting Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, which apparently had happened about 30 minutes earlier.

We saw video and what sounded like 8, maybe 10 shots, heralding the increasing potential for seeing the nation collapse.

But what we really noted was the way the mainstream media tried to spin the event, even while viewing and hearing what was clearly going on.

CNN, for example had this headline “Trump speech interrupted by Secret Service,” and the “live coverage” had voice-over of a woman saying “we” can’t tell what the sounds were.

USA Today? “Trump removed from stage by Secret Service after loud noises startles former president” and does not report the blood on Trump’s ear and face, clearly visible.

NBC tells us that “Secret Service rushes Trump offstage after popping noises heard at his rally” again reporting nothing about shots, blood, or the way the crowd reacted.

Others claim that Trump was ordered down to “the ground” by either the Secret Service or the crowd. Again, a five-second review of the video shows an amazing response time for a man of his age and experience. He is not a Marine or ex-Army with honed instincts and instant trained, muscle-memory response to getting shot!

And the photos and video show (1) clearly shots were fired, in several groups, and (2) he was hit and bleeding – probably from getting hit in the upper right ear, just after turning his head slightly in his speechifying.

It also is clear that Trump is defiant, and not badly hurt. Indeed, his necessary manhandling and carry by Secret Service men and woman may have caused more immediate bodily injury that the bullet, based on the blood.

His defiance and anger were mild compared to that of the pro-Donald crowd seen as he was carried and then walked to the limousine.

For now, we have no reason to doubt the Pennsylvania government, GOP/campaign, and Secret Service announcements that Trump is well.

But we can point out that clueless Uncle Joe (who said he had not been briefed) is FAR from well.

We suspect several things:

The immediate claim will be that this was staged by Trump, as a false flag, as part of his master plan to destroy democracy and enslave the nation (or at least many leftist celebrities and politicians). Accusations and conspiracy theories (already exploding: one claims the Secret Service is in on it) will explode rapidly and energeticly. Almost certainly the election is now, more than ever, Trump’s to lose: Biden and anyone else the Democrats put up to replace him, is toast. There will be over-reaction on both sides, especially the Trumpistas. Can they control their temper and moderate their actions enough to prevent open warfare?





