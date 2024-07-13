Trump Survives

July 13, 2024

Multiple shots rang out at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the Republican presidential candidate grimacing and raising his right hand to his right ear as shots rang out, video footage showed. Body guards then crowded around Trump as he ducked below the podium and armed officers took up positions at the front of the stage. Trump repeatedly raised his fist to the crowd and shouted as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service.



