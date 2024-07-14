A Harsh Reality

July 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As a Zoomer who grew up glued to shows like Big Brother and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it's hard to imagine a time that reality TV even tried to be ethical. Not that that matters to me. In fact, one of the reasons I most enjoy binge watching Bravo is, to put it simply, watching the people on it suffer. In the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when longtime cast member Kyle Richards sat her crying children down to tell them about her impending separation with their father, my husband could barely stand it. "This is evil," he said. I shrugged, knowing that he was probably right, but also having never really thought or cared about the morality of what I was watching. Reality TV stardom is a lucrative career, and by now everybody should know what they're getting into. Right? The crying kids are just collateral. The post A Harsh Reality appeared first on .



Read More...