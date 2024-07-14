Foreign Leaders React To Trump Shooting: 'Clear To All Outside Observers His Life Was In Danger'

World leaders have decried and condemned the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and have issued expressions of solidarity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for example, expressed what many are feeling, saying on X Sunday that he was "shocked" by the attempt on Trump's life. "We pray for his safety and speedy recovery," after the bullet clipped his ear.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister "strongly condemned" the "attack on my friend" Trump. "Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery," he posted on X. Among the more interesting statements was issued by Argentina's President Javier Milei, who quickly blamed the "international left" for what he called a "cowardly assassination attempt".

"In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda," said the populist leader, despite little official info on the shooter's motives at this early point.

Source: International Business Times

Russian President Vladimir Putin's office also said it "strongly condemns any forms of political violence," and expressed its condolences to the family of the spectator who was killed in the shooting, according to official media. The statement noted that Putin does not intend to call Trump, however.

But spokesman Dmitry Peskov interestingly went on to describe that the "atmosphere that was created by this administration during the political struggle… around Trump has led to what America has faced today." Peskov went on to say the following:

“After numerous attempts to remove Trump from the political arena with the help of legal tools, courts, the prosecution, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate, it was clear to all outside observers that his life was in danger,” the presidential spokesperson stated.

My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours. 🙏 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 13, 2024

Below is a partial list of the reactions of additional leaders from across the world, compiled by Al Jazeera...

Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on social media platform X that it was “distressing” to witness Trump being shot while speaking at a rally and to hear an attendee had died.

“This is a tragedy for the democratic world,” he said.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as “concerning and confronting”, expressing his relief that Trump was safe.

“There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” he added.

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on social media platform X that he was appalled by the attempt.

“Political violence has no place in our society! My thoughts are with all the victims of this attack!” he said.

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting “must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue”.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened” by the shooting.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans,” he wrote.

Chile

President Gabriel Boric expressed his “unqualified condemnation” of the shooting.

“Violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our life together. We must all reject it,” said Boric.

China

China’s President Xi Jinping expressed his “compassion and sympathy” to Trump, a spokesman said, following the assassination attempt.

“China is closely following the situation surrounding the shooting of former President Donald Trump,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s presidential palace said President Nayib Bukele condemned “the assassination attempt”.

“There is no place for violence in a democracy,” the President’s office said in a press release posted on X.

Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas posted on X saying she was shocked by the shooting and that her thoughts were with the victims. “Political violence in any form has no justification,” she wrote.

European Union

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said he was “shocked” by the news of the attack.

“Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” he wrote on X.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron wished Donald Trump a “speedy recovery”, calling the assassination attempt on the former US president “a tragedy”.

“This is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people,” Macron said on social media platform X.

Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his “thoughts and prayers” were with Trump “in these dark hours”.

Iraq

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, condemned the attack on X “in the strongest terms,” saying his thoughts are with the victims of “this senseless act of terrorism.”

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “following with apprehension” updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

She also expressed her hope that “in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence”.

Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also spoke out against political attacks, saying, “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

He wrote on X, “I pray for President Trump’s speedy recovery.”

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he was “shocked” by the assassination attempt of Trump, stressing that “Allies stand together to defend our freedom and values”.

“I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected. I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values.”

New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was shocked by the attack on Trump. “No country should encounter such political violence,” he wrote on X.

Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was greatly relieved to hear that Trump was safe after the assassination attempt against him.

“Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” he wrote.

Poland

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said the attempted assassination was a “moment of shock not only for America, but also for the entire free and democratic world”.

In a posting on X, Duda “thanked God” for having “saved the life” of Trump and expressed hope that he would “recover all his strength soon”.

Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country condemned “the terrible attack” and his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

South Korea

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol said on X that he was appalled by “the hideous act” of political violence. He added the people of Korea stand in solidarity with Americans.

Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt himself in May, condemed the shooting in a Facebook post. He drew direct parallels between the two incidents, suggesting that the attack on Trump was the result of a campaign by his political opponents.

Taiwan

President William Lai Ching-te said his thoughts and prayers were with Trump and wished the former president a swift recovery.

“Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack,” he said.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt on X, offering his good wishes to Trump, his family and supporters.

He said he believed “the investigation into the attack will be conducted effectively” so as not to undermine the US elections.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” at the rally and offered Trump his “best wishes”.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” the British leader wrote.