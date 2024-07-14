In a Sea of Horrible Reporting About the Assassination Attempt, Forbes Shines With the Worst Yet

Corporate media’s coverage of the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump has been abysmal. This is to be expected because, (1) they hate Trump, (2) they hate America, and (3) they hate the truth. But one publication managed to combine all of the worst aspects of modern day corporate media reporting into a single headline that put all the rest to shame.

Forbes, which is normally mildly leftist compared to the unhinged radicals at other publications, was able to check all of the awfulness boxes. And that’s just from the headline and byline; I couldn’t get myself to read the actual article because it’s certainly even worse.

The headline of the story written by Shaun Harper at Forbes was, “Will Surviving Gunfire Be Donald Trump’s Next Appeal to Black Voters?”

In case you weren’t clued in by the headline, Harper is a self-proclaimed “diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) expert.”

At least Harper acknowledged Trump faced gunfire and not “loud noises” as other publications initially reported.

Without reading the article, I’m going to assume that Harper used his platform to disparage Trump’s growing appeal to Black voters. I’m also going to assume that he called for Trump to push gun control and to reach out to Black communities to convince them that guns are bad.

This, of course, is not the case. Lawful gun owners of any race are not the problem. Criminals who acquire and use firearms to commit crimes are the problem.

Yes, Black voters will be more endeared to Trump now that he’s been shot. As will White voters. As will Hispanic, Asian, and pretty much any American who doesn’t suffer from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome. He’s a former and future President. Race isn’t a major concern at times like this… except to race-grifters who invariably play the race card in every possible situation.

