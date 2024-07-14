Man Who Was Murdered During Assassination Attempt Against Trump Identified as Former Fire Chief

While most are thankful that President Donald J. Trump was not killed yesterday during the assassination attempt against him, one man in the crowd lost his life. Former Buffalo Township fire chief Corey Comperatore has been identified as the victim.

His sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, posted about his death on Facebook:

The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.

According to Daily Mail:

Corey Comperatore, the retired fire chief of Buffalo Township, was sitting behind the former president shot and killed by gunman 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Members of the audience tried to save the father’s life in the bleachers in Butler after Crooks opened fire from a rooftop 130 yards away.

A GoFundMe reportedly approved by President Trump is accepting donations for the victims and their families.

