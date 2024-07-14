Mapping High School Graduation Rates By State

July 14, 2024   |   Tags:
Mapping High School Graduation Rates By State

A high school diploma not only represents the development of essential knowledge and skills but is also a critical step toward personal and professional growth.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the percentage of public school students who graduate with a regular high school diploma in each U.S. state. Data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, for the school year 2021–22.

West Virginia Has the Highest Graduation Rate

The U.S. average high school graduation rate was 87% in the school year 2021–22.

West Virginia has the highest graduation rate, with 91% of its students graduating. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia has the lowest graduation rate, with 76%.

StatePercentage
West Virginia91
Tennessee90
Wisconsin90
Kentucky90
Massachusetts90
Iowa90
Missouri90
Texas90
Virginia89
Kansas89
Connecticut89
Mississippi89
New Hampshire88
Delaware88
Utah88
Alabama88
Arkansas88
Indiana88
Florida87
Illinois87
Pennsylvania87
Nebraska87
California87
New York87
North Carolina86
Maryland86
Ohio86
Maine86
Hawaii86
Montana86
New Jersey85
North Dakota85
Georgia84
South Carolina84
Minnesota84
Washington84
Rhode Island83
Louisiana83
Vermont83
Colorado82
Wyoming82
Nevada82
Oregon81
Michigan81
Idaho80
Alaska78
Arizona77
District of Columbia76
New MexicoNot available
OklahomaNot available

Given that West Virginia typically struggles in rankings like this, this top placement might be surprising to some. This high graduation rate is part of a concerted effort by the state to increase its graduation rate.

In 2011, West Virginia’s graduation rate sat at 72% (which would put them dead last by today’s standards). How did the state see such a significant improvement? A data-driven early warning system was put in place to target individuals when they are at most risk of dropping out and using interventions to keep them on pace to graduate.

Alabama, also an early adopter of this system, saw a steep improvement in their graduation rate over the past decade and a half.

If you enjoy posts like these, check out Mapped: Personal Finance Requirements by State, which visualizes where high school students are required to take a personal finance course.

Tyler Durden Sun, 07/14/2024 - 21:35


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x