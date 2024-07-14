Mapping High School Graduation Rates By State

A high school diploma not only represents the development of essential knowledge and skills but is also a critical step toward personal and professional growth.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the percentage of public school students who graduate with a regular high school diploma in each U.S. state. Data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, for the school year 2021–22.

West Virginia Has the Highest Graduation Rate

The U.S. average high school graduation rate was 87% in the school year 2021–22.

West Virginia has the highest graduation rate, with 91% of its students graduating. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia has the lowest graduation rate, with 76%.

State Percentage West Virginia 91 Tennessee 90 Wisconsin 90 Kentucky 90 Massachusetts 90 Iowa 90 Missouri 90 Texas 90 Virginia 89 Kansas 89 Connecticut 89 Mississippi 89 New Hampshire 88 Delaware 88 Utah 88 Alabama 88 Arkansas 88 Indiana 88 Florida 87 Illinois 87 Pennsylvania 87 Nebraska 87 California 87 New York 87 North Carolina 86 Maryland 86 Ohio 86 Maine 86 Hawaii 86 Montana 86 New Jersey 85 North Dakota 85 Georgia 84 South Carolina 84 Minnesota 84 Washington 84 Rhode Island 83 Louisiana 83 Vermont 83 Colorado 82 Wyoming 82 Nevada 82 Oregon 81 Michigan 81 Idaho 80 Alaska 78 Arizona 77 District of Columbia 76 New Mexico Not available Oklahoma Not available

Given that West Virginia typically struggles in rankings like this, this top placement might be surprising to some. This high graduation rate is part of a concerted effort by the state to increase its graduation rate.

In 2011, West Virginia’s graduation rate sat at 72% (which would put them dead last by today’s standards). How did the state see such a significant improvement? A data-driven early warning system was put in place to target individuals when they are at most risk of dropping out and using interventions to keep them on pace to graduate.

Alabama, also an early adopter of this system, saw a steep improvement in their graduation rate over the past decade and a half.

If you enjoy posts like these, check out Mapped: Personal Finance Requirements by State, which visualizes where high school students are required to take a personal finance course.