Terrible Acting: Trump Allegedly Shot – Trump Picks Up His Gun Confiscation Mantra In 3, 2, 1 (Video)

On Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, there was an alleged assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Frankly, I’m not buying it for a number of reasons. The first and most prominent one is that he is a part of the system. He is not like King Cyrus, as many have claimed nor …



Read More...