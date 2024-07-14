The Right Way to Respond to the Attempted Assassination of President Trump

Anger is the natural knee-jerk reaction to the assassination attempt on President Trump. If you have a pulse and watched it unfold, you are likely filled with rage. You might have asked, “What won’t the Dems do to steal an election?” Clearly, the DNC’s back is against the wall, and not unlike the calls for violence by Rep. Maxine Waters that preceded Rep. Steve Scalise being shot during a charity baseball game in 2017, a similar call was made by Biden. He suggested that his one job was to beat Trump, “so, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put a bullseye on Trump.”

Rage, however, plays right into the hands of the Democrat agenda to undo America. The current administration’s policies are decidedly anti-American. From the day Biden entered the White House he’s sought to divide Americans, because divided we fall. He’s put pressure on the American people according to the Cloward-Piven Strategy, so systems in place collapse. Our current economy is evidence of this. Civil War seems the Democrat Party’s end goal, and only our side can foil that plan by opting for a different reaction to their aggression. Civil War would make is an easy target for China and its allies to take over, and they already have a foothold.

If you really want to drive the Left crazy and foil their plans, turn to God. Fill the pews of your church. Open your Bible and if you don’t have one, find a free Bible app. Reach out to others and explain to them the Grace Jesus purchased for us by dying to cancel our sins and give us eternal life in Heaven with Him. Throughout our country’s history, when Evil seemed to have the upper hand, we’ve turned to God. We asked for His counsel. We’ve placed trust and hope in Him over man. And He has always restored our hope when we felt most hopeless, and delivered us from evil.

Democrat leadership fears God-fearing people of faith more than anything else. They know what they’ve done wrong and fear judgement when they lose power. They will stop at nothing to protect themselves from justice and keep Americans at each other’s throats.

We all know Democrats. Pray for them. Invite them to church. Love them and share the Word of God with them. They may reject it at first, but you should plant the seed anyway. God will make it grow. This is a spiritual war and God needs every soul. Revivals in this country have saved it several times. It’s time to fight hatred with the most powerful message ever shared, that we should love our brother as ourselves. That is Christ’s message, and it explains why governments everywhere fear and demonize Him. They want divided populations, but love foils their plan by uniting people.

Donald Trump does what he does out of love. Let’s follow that lead. If you are frustrated and feeling you can’t do anything to change the current situation, you absolutely can. Open a Bible. If you are wondering where to start in reading of the Bible, start with the Gospel of John in the New Testament, then read Isiah 53 from the Old Testament written before crucifixion was invented by the Romans and hundreds of years before Christ. You will see Christ clearly in that passage. Then read Matthew and the rest of the New Testament. Then the Old Testament, which sets the stage for and illuminates the New Testament. Let’s start a uniting revival in America today in response to the evil we witnessed yesterday. May God bless our nation and its people.

And if you doubt the power of this approach, simply look South to El Salvador, now the safest country in the Western Hemisphere once their President and his cabinet sought God’s help.

