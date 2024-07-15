As America Teeters on Brink of Chaos, WaPo Highlights Taliban Climate Change Initiatives

July 15, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Washington Post failed to assuage critics on Monday, when the once-respected paper's published a front-page story touting the Taliban's efforts to fight so-called climate change in Afghanistan. The repressive terrorist group hosted an "international climate change conference" that failed to attract many foreign guests, for obvious reasons: The post As America Teeters on Brink of Chaos, WaPo Highlights Taliban Climate Change Initiatives appeared first on .



