Biden Disavowed Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour. Then His White House Hosted Her.

July 15, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The White House hosted anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour in May 2023, three years after then-candidate Joe Biden publicly disavowed the prominent Jew hater, citing her long record of anti-Israel incitement and support for boycotting the Jewish state. The post Biden Disavowed Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour. Then His White House Hosted Her. appeared first on .



Read More...