Biden Responds to Vance VP Pick with Hyper-Dangerous Threat-to-Democracy Message

July 15, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

America’s political temperature began rising Monday, stoked by the campaign of the candidate who called for political calm. On Sunday night, President Joe Biden intoned about “the need for us […] The post Biden Responds to Vance VP Pick with Hyper-Dangerous Threat-to-Democracy Message appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...