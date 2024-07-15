Civil war? Catastrophic impact on the States?

As we here at TPOL already mentioned, we believe that these States dodged a bullet when the would-be assassin’s shot only sliced his right ear and did not even skate around his skull or punch a big .223 hole in his brain.

Many people are referring to the Providence of God, and that may be so: as Daniel wrote concerning the “Great King” Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon (5:21): “He was driven away from people, his mind was like an animal’s, he lived with the wild donkeys, he was fed grass like cattle, and his body was drenched with dew from the sky until he acknowledged that the Most High God is ruler over the kingdom of men and sets anyone He wants over it.”

(We might say that fortunately, even Uncle Joe is not in such bad shape. But maybe being that way for a few years (Nebuchadnezzar endured that punishment for 7 years) would turn the man into something better than the mob boss he apparently has been. Of course, with his dementia, it might not work.)

But we do shudder to think that we came within an inch or two of killing a man that about half of Americans are willing to vote into office live on modern television and the internet. Uncle Joe said that we (the American people, apparently) “oppose each other but we are not enemies.” Uncle Joe’s rhetoric over the last four-plus years (as candidate and POTUS) certainly gives the opposite impression.

What if? What if this 20-year-old killer had aimed an inch or two to the left of The Donald’s ear? If there had been a wind gust? If Trump had not turned his head? (Many people claim he very seldom does that when speaking and using training aids.)

But if he were dead? This isn’t 1963 – and likely far worse than 1968: Protests, riots, and bloodshed followed the assassinations of RFK and MLKJr. But that was (a) because they were killed and (b) likely because they were heroes of the left – the progenitors of today’s “progressive” regressive Woke. Killing Trump would undoubtedly have motivated some Trumpistas (MAGA) and “conservatives” (what the media labels as “far-right extremists”) to have taken to the streets. And to attack at least some Democratic and leftist targets. Every political movement has some hotheads. And that, especially if happening downtown in urban cores run by people likely to hate The Donald, would have led to crackdowns and nasty reactions. Given the present political and social climate, this could have spread like wildfire.

But what do we have, 48 hours later? Searching the news has revealed only the long-planned protests in the streets of Milwaukee against the Republican national convention there. By the usual suspects. No record of any Trumpista or MAGA demonstrations – or of mass lynchings (WW1 style) or even attempts by evil right-wing “red States” to round up sympathizers of the would-be assassin.

That is good. What is also good is the words coming out of most Democratic lips and fingers: words of sympathy and warning. This is a big difference from a few days ago. Like this: “We’re done talking about the debate,” Uncle Joe said, according to CNN. “It’s time to put Trump in the bull’s-eye. We can’t go another day, another day, without explaining what he’s doing, and we have to go after him.”

(Now, people are justifying these words as just political rhetoric using warlike language, even though Trump and other GOP types have been strongly condemned for such language. And while media quickly responds to conspiracist claims that Uncle Joe “ordered” the hit, we recall the situation in 1170 when King Henry II of England murmured, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest.” And soon ambitious courtiers had killed Thomas a Becket.

(And Uncle Joe, unlike The Donald, has not apologized for hateful rhetoric and raising the political temperature by his words.)

One last point: we anarchists here at TPOL do not like or support The Donald. Certainly, he is a marginally preferable option to Uncle Joe or any Democrat who might replace him. And honestly, at least slightly better than many or most “third-party” candidates.

And we do not say that Donald J Trump has the endorsement of the Creator of the Universe, either. He is not a good man in many ways, moral and political, and even as an employer. But that does not mean that the Creator does not and will not use him for His purposes. Just as He used Nebuchadnezzar, Cyrus of Media, and even Augustus of Rome for His purposes.

Things to ponder as we see what shakes out this week and in the next four-minus months.



