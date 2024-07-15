MSNBC Benches “Morning Joe” Because They Fear Someone Will Say Something Stupid About Assassination Attempt

Every morning, millions of Americans wake up and intentionally avoid watching MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show. But even the few who do will be disappointed this week because the network has decided to bench them.

According to Inside Paper:

MSNBC has pulled ‘Morning Joe’ show off the air after Trump rally shooting. They’re reportedly worried the Morning Joe crew might say something ‘inappropriate’ about the Trump assassination attempt.

As CNN reports:

The decision by MSNBC to leave one of its most recognizable programs on the sidelines amid a seismic politics-driven news cycle, with the Republican National Convention getting underway in the wake of the Saturday shooting at Trump’s campaign rally, is certain to raise eyebrows.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole. Given the breaking news nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment.