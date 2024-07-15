“Ordered My First MAGA Hat”: Closet Trump Supporters Are Coming Out Of Woodwork After Failed Assassination Attempt 

July 15, 2024   |   Tags:
"Ordered My First MAGA Hat": Closet Trump Supporters Are Coming Out Of Woodwork After Failed Assassination Attempt 

"The dam broke for me and many others today. I live in SF, where it's a social death sentence to voice support for Trump," tech entrepreneur James Ingallinera wrote on X moments after the Trump assassination attempt on Saturday afternoon. 

Let's not forget that famed investor David Sacks and other VCs in San Francisco have recently become Trump supporters, indicating the tide has been shifting.

Ingallinera wrote in the post, which has garnered 1.7 million views, "Regardless, I will be voting for Trump this election, and will voice my support publicly and unabashedly, social and financial consequences be damned. A very serious line was crossed today."

In the hours and days after the failed attempted assassination, new Google Search trend data shows a massive surge nationwide in support for Trump. Folks are scouring the internet for online merchant stores to purchase Trump yard signs, bumper sticks, shirts, and other political gear.

Google Trends search: "Trump yard sign": 

Google Trends search: "Buy a trump sign": 

Google Trends search: "Trump bumper sticker":

Google Trends search: "Trump 2024 sticker": 

Google Trends search: "Trump shirt": 

Google Trends search: "MAGA hat":

Google Trends search: "Trump flag": 

We were the first to report Sunday that the Google Trends search term "Donate to Trump" surged nationwide.

These search trends are high-frequency data suggesting Trump's support is soaring. The odds market on election bets also mirrors this. 

Here's what others on X are saying: 

The takeaway here is that either a whole bunch of Trump supporters loaded up on new MAGA gear or closet Trump supporters are coming out of the shadows to represent the former president.

Tyler Durden Mon, 07/15/2024 - 20:05


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x