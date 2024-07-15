Russia Presumed To Be Sharing Intelligence on US Weapons Systems With China, Lawmakers Say

July 15, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A bipartisan duo of lawmakers are pressing the Biden administration to produce an assessment of the information Russia has obtained about U.S. military capabilities and the extent to which it has shared this intelligence with China. Reps. John Moolenaar (R., Mich.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D., Ill.), the chair and ranking member of the House Select […] The post Russia Presumed To Be Sharing Intelligence on US Weapons Systems With China, Lawmakers Say appeared first on .



Read More...