“Ticket That Can Communicate”: CNN’s Jennings Spars With Former Traitor Joe Official Claiming J.D. Vance Will Help Democrats

(DCNF)—CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings sparred with President Joe Biden’s former communications director who argued former President Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance will benefit the incumbent’s campaign.

Former Biden communications director Kate Bedinfield argued Vance’s appointment is an “energizing choice” for Democrats, as they will have the ability to use the Ohio senator as a symbol of alleged “MAGA extremism” to bolster their chances ahead of the election. Jennings scoffed at the idea that Vance will turn voters against the Republican ticket as concerns about Biden’s mental acuity continue to heighten.

“I think what Democrats are gonna do here is use Vance as an opportunity to get back to messaging around Trump that has been successful,” Bedingfield said. “I mean, if you look at the 2022 midterms, part of the success Democrats had was in painting Republicans as aligned with MAGA extremism and what Vance does is give them an opportunity to go really hard at some of the things that people most dislike and find most off-putting about MAGA extremism. So I think for Democrats, this is a bit of a shot in the arm.”

“So you think that the path back for Joe Biden, with a 32% approval rating, following his debate performance, following all of his withered appearances, is to elevate a conversation about a senator from Ohio, that most people have never heard of, in the hopes of that they will then abandon their already definite views of Donald Trump, the most defined politician in American history,” Jennings pushed back.

CNN's Scott Jennings gives reality check to former Biden official claiming Trump's VP pick will help Biden pic.twitter.com/N54iTZxM39 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2024

Trump announced his selection Monday during the first dat of the Republican National Convention after much anticipation about potential running mates. The former president praised Vance’s service in the Marine Corps, his educational background at Yale Law School and the publication of his book, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Bedingfield interjected to argue Trump is “unpopular” among the American public, despite the former president holding a higher approval rating than Biden.

“I’m sorry, who’s unpopular?” Jennings asked.

“Donald Trump is unpopular,” Bedingfield replied.

“More or less than Joe Biden right now?” Jennings asked.

Bedingfield argued Vance “underscores” the alleged unpopular policy positions held by Trump and his party. The CNN panel lamented Vance’s claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and how he would not have certified the electoral votes if he were in former Vice President Mike Pence’s position.

Jennings expressed optimism about Vance’s ability to reach younger voters and “make the case” for the Republican ticket in a more effective way than the Democrats can with Biden as their nominee.

“It’s important because what can the Democrats not do right now? The President of the United States cannot make the case. So if you have a ticket that can communicate and a ticket that can’t, I’ll take the one that can,” Jennings told the panel.

A series of polls have found a majority of voters hold no faith in Biden’s ability to serve a second term, while a significantly lower number have those same concerns about Trump. A Pew Research survey from July 11 found 24% view Biden as “mentally sharp,” while 58% say the same for Trump.

