Demand For Truth Is On Fire: 𝕏 Usage Hits Another All-Time High Following Trump Assassination Attempt

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon, streamed on various social media platforms and national television, once again exposed the biased coverage by leftist corporate media outlets for the world to see.

Let's begin with CNN's reporting.

Jeff Bezos' Washington Post.

USA Today.

The New York Times.

Let's not forget these:

CNN: "Secret Service Rushes Trump Off Stage After He Falls at Rally"

Associated Press: "Donald Trump Has Been Escorted Off The Stage During A Rally After Loud Noises Ring Out In The Crowd"

Sigh...

Do you despise the media as much as they despise you? pic.twitter.com/84jzt96VMf — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, on X, users were fed raw, unfiltered footage and commentary from unbiased reporters and citizen journalists who revealed details about the assassination attempt. At the same time, it took legacy media hours to catch up.

I tried using both 𝕏 and legacy media this weekend, but legacy media was so far behind and wrong that it was pointless.



When something is wrong on 𝕏, it is corrected very fast, but it stays wrong for hours to days on legacy media. https://t.co/ZN1rvwyHxU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2024

In fact, the way Americans receive their news is drastically shifting to X, as the demand for truth and transparency soars.

On Monday, Musk revealed X's usage on Sunday "hit another all-time high yesterday with 417 billion user-seconds globally!"

"In the US, user-seconds reached 93B, 23% higher than the previous record of 76B. In a single day," Musk said.

𝕏 usage hit another all-time high yesterday with 417 billion user-seconds globally!



In the US, user-seconds reached 93B, 23% higher than the previous record of 76B.



In a single day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2024

The reason for the surge is straightforward and follows Trump's assassination attempt, as Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton explained:

There is a huge market demand for truth. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, legacy media outlets mounted an all-out assault on X, blasting it for hosting conspiracy theories following the incident on Saturday.

However, leftist media outlets have spread the most disinformation and misinformation to date, trying to persuade the world that Covid originated from a seafood market in China, Hunter Biden's laptop was a Russian disinfo campaign, Trump is a Russian asset, and Biden's mind is as sharp as a razor.

Folks are waking up to a future where the government has a more difficult time controlling the narrative:

X is the future. It’s the most valuable App/ company in the world right now. Elon Musk literally saved America with its purchase.



Meanwhile Barack Obama is responsible for destroying American media: https://t.co/b7jJumvKM9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 15, 2024

More people waking up to the fact that X is source for the best, most up-to-date information. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 15, 2024

Everyone I know gets their news directly from 𝕏 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 15, 2024

The veil has been lifted. The demand for truth is on fire with X.