Democratic Senator Convicted on 16 Counts, Including Bribery: This Is Who the Dems Wish Trump Was

July 16, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you pay any attention to the news, you’ve surely heard about that one prominent politician facing a bevy of very serious legal issues threatening to fracture his party right […] The post Democratic Senator Convicted on 16 Counts, Including Bribery: This Is Who the Dems Wish Trump Was appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...