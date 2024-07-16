DNC Quietly Pushing Ahead Biden’s Nomination To Stamp Out Rebellion 

July 16, 2024

The Democratic National Committee is quietly steaming ahead to officially nominate Biden as the party’s presidential nominee weeks before the formal convention next month, despite the party’s growing division and calls to hold voting in person, Axios reported.  The post DNC Quietly Pushing Ahead Biden's Nomination To Stamp Out Rebellion  appeared first on .


