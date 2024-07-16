Elon Musk Pledges $45 Million Monthly To Pro-Trump Super PAC To Counter Dems In Swing States

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the situation has revealed Elon Musk's latest power move: a $45 million a month commitment to a new super political-action committee to support former President Donald Trump. This new super PAC will deploy large sums of money and other resources in critical swing states to counter 'get out the vote' campaigns by Democrats.

Called 'America PAC,' the group is reportedly focused on registering voters and convincing constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots across swing states, according to the people. The group will counter get out the vote campaigns by Democrats in swing states.

Besides Musk, America PAC is supported by Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and former US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe, the chief executive of coal producer Alliance Resource Partners.

According to a Monday filing, America PAC received $8.75 million in contributions for the quarter ending June 30, as reported by the WSJ. Musk is rumored to begin his donations this month.

A recent Bloomberg News report indicated Musk had donated to the new super PAC last week, although the donation size was not mentioned.

Following the failed assassination attempt on Trump, Musk wrote on X on Saturday evening, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," adding, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

X user End Wokenes wrote, "Elon Musk went from being an Obama voter to pledging $180 million to elect DJT. The woke left really f*cked up. Badly."

Musk responded with a "Yeah"...

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Perhaps the Democrats miscalculated their assault on Musk.

Yeah 🤷‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Musk also praised Trump's selection of J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential nominee, calling it an "excellent" choice.

Vance has ties with Peter Thiel, the founder of Palantir Technologies. In recent weeks, David Sacks has backed Trump, even hosting a fundraiser at his San Francisco mansion. Whether it's Thiel, Sacks, or Musk, they were all once part of a group dubbed the 'PayPal Mafia.'