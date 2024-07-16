‘Operation Jupiter’ and a Revolution in the Making

July 16, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Brussels Élites let out their long sigh of relief – the French Right was blocked. Markets complacently shrugged; “everything must ‘change’ to remain the same.” The Centre will find a way! Macron successfully had blocked the “populist” Right and Left through mandating a Centrist tactical defensive line to be dug, obstructing both political poles. And the […]



Read More...