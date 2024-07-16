Senator Bob Menendez Found Guilty in Bribery Scheme to Benefit Egypt & Qatar Governments (Video)

Well, this sounds a bit more than bribery, don’t you think?  Sounds more like treason.  Nevertheless, Senator Bob Menendez was found guilty on all charges in his federal corruption trial. Fox News reports: The jury in the federal corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and two of his business associates, Fred Daibes and Wael …


