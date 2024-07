Tom Cotton Slams Biden for ‘Chaos’ at Border, ‘Third World Invasion’

July 16, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) in his Republican National Convention remarks blasted President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, describing them as "chaos." The post Tom Cotton Slams Biden for 'Chaos' at Border, 'Third World Invasion' appeared first on .



Read More...