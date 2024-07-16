Walking Wounded: Watch Bandaged Trump's Emotional Entrance To GOP Convention

In his first public appearance since narrowly escaping a fatal headshot from a 20-year-old would-be assassin at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, former President Donald Trump strode into the Republican National Convention to a hero's welcome on Monday night.

"As someone who's been covering these conventions since 1964, that may have been the most electric moment I ever saw," said CNN's Chris Wallace. "That was quite extraordinary."

Trump appeared to be greatly moved by the experience of entering Fiserv Forum to the cheers of thousands of delegates, while Lee Greenwood performed "God Bless the USA." His non-speaking appearance marked an emotional end to a day in which Trump also revealed that his running mate would be Ohio Senator J.D. Vance -- and received the news that a US district court judge had dismissed the charges against him in a case about his handling of classified documents.

JUST IN: Donald Trump has made his first public appearance at the party's convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, today with a bandage over his ear: pic.twitter.com/izqlrWzNTr — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 16, 2024

Trump waved to the crowd and repeatedly mouthed "thank you" as he made his way to his seat, where he joined his 2024 running mate and listened to evening speeches. Also seated nearby: Tucker Carlson, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

Trump will address the convention on Thursday night, with a speech that will be quite unlike the originally-drafted version, according to the former president. Trump told the Washington Examiner that, rather than torching President Biden and the Democrats, he'll use the address to promote a message of national unification:

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger. Had [the assassination attempt] not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches [targeting an opponent]. Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now...It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance."

Trump also told the Examiner that, as he rose bloodied from the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, he chose to raise his fist to communicate that he was ok "and that America goes on, we go forward, that we are strong."

Trump shouts "fight" as he pumps his fist following his near-death experience on Saturday (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Americans are still shocked by the Secret Service's stunning failure to thwart rifle fire from a man spotted by law enforcement some 28 minutes before he shot Trump, killed a spectator and critically injured two more. Part of the conversation on social media has focused on the presence of what appear to be obvious Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) hires in his protection detail -- specifically, small-statured women who variously:

Looked panicked

Struggled to merely re-holster a weapon

Seemed to shrink away from their obligation to sacrifice their body for the president

Which secret service member is the DEI hire? pic.twitter.com/mYopfnB1fN — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 14, 2024

With that in mind, two things were particularly notable about Trump's security escort at the Republican convention -- it was massive and it was thoroughly male.

Tonight’s Secret Service… unburdened by what has been.



pic.twitter.com/tYzarkHoyj — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) July 16, 2024

Apparently, that's Step #1 in making the Secret Service great again.