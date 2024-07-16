‘Welp, Nothing We Can Do Now,’ Sighs Secret Service After Assassin Climbs On Modestly-Sloped Roof
July 16, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
DES MOINES, IA — Sources within the Secret Service recently confirmed that the nation's finest agents were unable to foil a devious assassin after the cold-hearted assailant climbed up onto a slightly sloped roof near a political rally. Recently released audio recordings have helped reconstruct the events.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments