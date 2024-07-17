A Baker’s Dozen ™: Why do people fear independence and liberty?

Just a few thoughts. These thirteen reasons are somewhat vague. No doubt readers will think of many other reasons. Or have been told by people they know why those people are afraid of being free. Some of them might seem silly. But know why people are afraid is necessary knowledge we must have, both to free ourselves and to free others.

Basically, as the thirteen items describe in more detail, that fear of independence, of freedom, and of liberty has two objects. Other people. And themselves.

They fear other people individually and as groups: if people are at liberty to do whatever they want. This may be paranoia in an extreme manner, or just a general unease. They believe that there are people – other individuals – who will be violent, steal from them, or otherwise aggress against them, and want to limit the tools available for those people. They believe that the fear of police and government by other people will keep those people from harming them. Not just physical violence but emotional and economic violence. They believe that people (at least not enough people) are generous enough to help other people unless they are forced to do so by government. They fear (unless their land (and themselves) are controlled by a strong government that exercises control over everything) that other nations and peoples will attack their own state, country, or nation. They fear that if they have power to make decisions for themselves that they will make the wrong decisions and suffer – but that following other people’s decisions will ensure that they are secure. They believe that THEY would use their liberty to do bad things, if they were given liberty by government. They fear themselves because they do not want responsibility for their actions, and government will tell them what to do so they will have no responsibility for what they do. (This is similar to one of the tenets of classical Calvinism: no free will.) They fear themselves because they believe that they cannot control their emotions and actions unless there is a fear of immediate punishment. They fear being without guaranteed sources of money and what money can buy: they see that government will provide them welfare. (But that people will not do so voluntarily: see #4.) They have been taught to fear government, and that it is wrong (or sinful) to not do so. They believe that there is a “natural order” of things which makes some people into leaders and entitles them to power, while most people are just followers and deserve no power over anything. They do not know what will happen if they have liberty – they fear the future in general.

The point is, that liberty is first and foremost a mental attitude. It is possible, as Harry Browne wrote years ago, to “live free in an unfree world” (Open Library)

Robert Heinlein wrote: “A slave cannot be freed, save he do it himself. Nor can you enslave a free man; the very most you can do is kill him!” (see note)

But it is more than attitude: faith and action are necessary. As in so much of life: we who love liberty must act to gain and keep it. We must educate one another about liberty and what it means and what it requires, not just the benefits. This is not a “pie in the sky by and by” attitude, but a concrete decision to observe, orient, decide, and act. Again and again. And of course, it is not just ourselves we must edify and encourage: it is all those around us. Including those who fear freedom, who are scared of liberty. Whether for themselves or others.

Heinlein’s words are found in the short story “Free Men” published in The Worlds of Robert A. Heinlein” in 1966 but written just after Rocket Ship Galileo in the late 1940s. It may have been taken from the notes for a short story he never wrote. Not the same exact plot found in Heinlein’s archives, the timing and circumstances of “The Stone Pillow” could also fit “Free Men.” The 1950 version of the timeline indicates that the timeframe for ‘The Stone Pillow’ was the year 2025.”

That does indeed hit close to home, does it not?

As we all know, the enemies of liberty are far from restricted to “foreign enemies” whether Soviet or Chinese Communists, National Socialists, monarchs, or Transnational Progressives (Tranzis). The greatest and most immediate threat is “domestic enemies” – whether Republican or Democrat or Populists or Conservatives or Progressives (Regressives). Or just parasites greedy for more money and power.



