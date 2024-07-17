Another Democratic Party Poster Boy Convicted of Fraud

Carlos Watson, the Ozy Media founder who raised millions of dollars from liberal investors and organizations for his startup venture, is officially a convicted felon. A federal jury on Tuesday found Watson guilty of attempting to defraud investors; he faces up to 37 years in prison. The post Another Democratic Party Poster Boy Convicted of Fraud appeared first on .


