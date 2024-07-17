Biden Admin Doesn’t Know If It’s Sending Taxpayer Cash to the Taliban, Government Audit Finds
July 17, 2024
The Biden administration doesn't know if millions of dollars in taxpayer funds sent to Afghanistan are falling into the Taliban's hands because its terrorism vetting files are incomplete—or, in some instances, destroyed, a government audit found. The post Biden Admin Doesn't Know If It's Sending Taxpayer Cash to the Taliban, Government Audit Finds appeared first on .
