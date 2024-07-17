Biden Tests Positive For Covid After Saying He'd Consider Dropping Out If Diagnosed With 'Medical Condition'

Just hours after President Biden mentioned in an interview that he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if diagnosed with a "medical condition," the elderly president tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden was delivering speeches in Las Vegas when he "experienced mild symptoms."

KJP said the president "will be returning to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

She noted, "The White House will provide regular updates on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

Biden's doctor reported that the president developed a runny nose and a "non-productive cough" on Wednesday afternoon.

"He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," the doctor wrote in a statement shared by the White House.

The doctor said, "The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid," adding that Biden's symptoms "remain mild."

Earlier today, the president said in a pre-taped interview with BET News:

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."

PredictIt data shows Biden's election odds are cratering once again.

*Developing...