Biden Went On Unhinged Rant During Call To Discuss His Viability: Report

Hours before Donald Trump was shot by a would-be assassin on Saturday, President Joe Biden became absolutely unhinged during a Zoom call with Democrats to discuss whether he should abandon his bid for reelection.

Right before the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a group of moderate Hill Democrats held a “tense” Zoom call with the White House to express their concern about Biden’s ability to win—and their ability to win, should he tank and take them down with him. “The call was even worse than the debate,” one of the participants told me. “He was rambling; he’d start an answer then lose his train of thought, then would just say ‘whatever.’ He really couldn’t complete an answer. I lost a ton of respect for him.”

What's more, Biden had a 'particularly troubling exchange' with Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) - a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan - in which Biden said "Tell me something you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son," referring to Beau Biden - an Army lawyer who served in the National Guard and was deployed to Iraq, who as the Attorney General of Delaware gave a DuPont heir a plea bargain that spared him prison time for raping his young daughter.

As Puck's Julia Ioffe writes of a portion of the Zoom call she was able to view, Biden starts shouting at Crow, saying "First of all, I think you’re dead wrong on national security," at times garbling his words as he became emotional. "You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin! Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son—and I’m proud of your leadership, but guess what, what’s happening, we’ve got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway! … Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—"

"It;'s not breaking through, Mr. President," Crow replied, "to our voters."

"You oughta talk about it!" Biden fired back - rattling off several accomplishments. "On national security, nobody has been a better president than I’ve been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don’t want to hear that crap!"

"How is this tenable?" One campaign source told Ioffe, adding "We’re in a perfect shitstorm until he steps down or everyone gets back on board."

Of note, nearly 2/3 of Democrats want Biden to step down, according to an AP-Norc poll released on Wednesday.