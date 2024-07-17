David Sacks Torches Biden For Provoking Ukraine "Forever" War

Two days after the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, Venture Capitalist David Sacks gave an impassioned speech in front of the former president at the Republican National Convention - where he slammed Democrats for their disastrous policies which have led to chaos and decay both domestically and abroad.

"They're in disarray after shielding President Biden from a vigorous primary and gaslighting the entire country about his fitness to serve," Sachs said, pointing out that Democrats are now the kids in their own proverbial cages (that Obama built).

Sacks - no doubt doing a victory lap over the ascension of JD Vance to Trump's running mate, also noted how Democrat policies have ruined San Francisco.

"In my hometown of San Francisco, Democrat rule has turned the streets of our beautiful city into a cesspool of crime, homeless encampments, and open drug use."

He then slammed their open border policies.

"Democrats — led by Border Czar Kamala Harris — have allowed millions of illegal migrants to invade our country. They tasked Homeland Security not with stopping the illegal aliens, but with busing them all over our country," adding "But worst of all, the Biden-Harris administration has taken a world that was at peace under President Trump, and they lit it on fire."

To that end, Sacks blamed the Biden administration for provoking the war in Ukraine.

"Then, he provoked — yes, provoked — the Russians to invade Ukraine with talk of NATO expansion. Afterward, he rejected every opportunity for peace in Ukraine, including a deal to end the war just two months after it broke out," he opined.

Sacks ended by calling for "a president who can be president and lead, not a puppet controlled by his or her staff," adding "We need order in our cities, order at our border, and order restored to a world on fire."

Watch:

David Sacks Torches the Biden Administration at the 2024 Republican National Convention (Full Speech)



"The Biden / Harris administration has taken a world that was at peace under President Trump and they lit it on fire...Rather than bolstering confidence in American leadership… pic.twitter.com/r9xZDddP3h — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 16, 2024

As we noted on Monday, Sacks has come under heavy fire from the corporate media for using his 'megaphone' to spread 'narratives' about the assassination attempt on President Trump. Sacks' response: an artfully worded 'go fuck yourself.'