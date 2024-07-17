Ex-Comedian Zelenskyy Claims Veteran JD Vance Doesn't Understand War

In a resurfaced video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced cynical remarks against JD Vance, President Donald Trump’s running mate and staunch America First supporter.

Zelenskyy, a former comedian who rose to power in 2019, said that Vance, a Marine veteran, seemed clueless about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

“I’m not sure he understands what’s going on here and we don’t any rhetoric from people who are not deeply in the war,” Zelenskyy said in a CNN interview.

“To understand, he needs to come to the frontline to see what’s going on, to speak with the people … to understand,” the Ukrainian president said of Vance.

The interview, taped and aired in February, occurred as Vance led an effort to block tax dollars from being funneled in aid to the corruption and scandal-plagued country. On Tuesday, internet personality Dom Lucre re-shared the video, garnering over 3.2 million videos.

Following Vance’s elevation to the Trump 2024 ticket, Ukrainian officials are panicked that their multi-billion-dollar stream in aid could come to an end.

In a Monday press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said he is ready to work with Trump if elected in November.

“If Mr. Donald Trump becomes president, then we will work with him. I am not afraid of it,” he said.

He also labeled America First Republicans who oppose aiding the war as “more right-wing and radical.”

Conversely, Zelenskyy’s allies are less optimistic.

“This is a disaster for Ukraine,” a senior European Union official told Politico in response to Trump’s announcement of Vance as his running mate.

Ukrainian lawmaker Maria Mezentseva suggested Vance is invited to Ukraine. “I think we should bring him,” she told Semafor. “That’s how we usually succeed to change someone’s mind.”