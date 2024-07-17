Iconic Trump Photos Are ‘Dangerous’ Propaganda, Journalists Say

July 17, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 produced some of the most iconic images in the history of photojournalism. They captured the former president's defiance and instinctive showmanship moments after he was nearly killed by a sniper's bullet—face bloodied, fist raised high, an American flag waving overhead. The journalists who took those photos, under extremely chaotic circumstances, deserve all the awards. The post Iconic Trump Photos Are 'Dangerous' Propaganda, Journalists Say appeared first on .



Read More...