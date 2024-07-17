Rand Paul Urges Biden To "Tone Down" Political Rhetoric

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,news,

In the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, GOP Senator Rand Paul has called for Joe Biden to “tone down” his language.

“People say ‘oh, we need to have unity and the rhetoric needs to be toned down.’ Of course it does,” Paul said Monday, adding “But I think we could be more specific.”

“I think it would be helpful if President Biden would tone his rhetoric down, frankly,” Paul emphasised, specifically singling out “The fact that he’s saying all of the time that somehow President Trump is a threat to democracy.”

“The Soviet Union was a threat to democracy. Hitler was a threat to democracy. But comparing Trump to the Soviet Union, and to Hitler, isn’t helpful,” Paul urged.

Sen. Rand Paul’s thoughts on the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump:@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/oDxIeXJFx7 — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) July 15, 2024

“And it’s instigating people to think ‘oh my goodness, if President Trump wins, democracy will end.’ When you say such hyperbolic things, I think crazy people somehow can be incited by it. So, I hope President Biden will tone down his rhetoric,” the Senator reiterated.

Asked if both parties should tone it down, Paul responded “Well, really, the violence was directed toward President Trump, so I think it’s mostly incumbent on President Biden to tone down the rhetoric.”

“Are there people on the right who probably have over the top rhetoric? They need to tone it down too,” he added, clarifying “But I’m very much aware of the rhetoric coming from the left now, and from President Biden, because this turned out to be an anti-Trump assassination attempt.”

An example of Biden’s over the top rhetoric from just last week was flagged by, of all people, NBC’s Lester Holt during an interview aired Monday.

“You called President Trump ‘an existential threat’ and said it’s time to put him ‘in the bullseye,’ Holt told Biden.

“I didn’t say ‘crosshairs,’” Biden oddly responded, forcing Holt to repeat the phrase ‘bullseye’.

Biden attempted to pass it off as meaning ‘in focus’.

How many times does the interviewer have to say ‘bullseye’ before Biden understands the thing HE said? https://t.co/mLNCPDe7kH — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 15, 2024

“Have you taken a step back and done a little soul-searching on things that you may have said that could incite people who are not balanced?” Holt further asked Biden.

“I have not engaged in that rhetoric,” Biden falsely claimed.

NBC: "Have you taken a step back and done a little soul searching on things that you may have said that could incite people who are not balanced?"



BIDEN (LYING): "I have not engaged in that rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/sdEtYvKIW2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.