Secret Service Director Claims She Couldn’t Stop Assassin Because of Sloped Roof

July 17, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

There’s one school of thought that says the federal government is run by evil monsters. Another is that it’s run by bureaucrats who have no clue about what their organization actually does. Or how anything works. And Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle strikes me as having absolutely no clue. Embattled Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says …



Read More...