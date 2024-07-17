“So Important”: MSNBC Analyst Says Adam Schiff’s Call for Dementia Joe to Drop Out Signals That Pelosi Is on Board

July 17, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(DCNF)—MSNBC Senior Political Analyst Eugene Daniels said Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff’s Wednesday call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race signals to lawmakers that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is on board.

Schiff is the 21st congressional Democrat to publicly appeal to Biden to quit the race following the president’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Daniels on “Chris Jansing Reports” said Schiff’s closeness to Pelosi means she “endorsed” him publicly urging the president to step aside.

WATCH:

'So Important': MSNBC Analyst Says Adam Schiff's Call For Biden To Drop Out Signals Nancy Pelosi Is On Board pic.twitter.com/JiKCs9qFoK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2024

“The thing that’s so important to remember and really zero in on about Adam Schiff is that he is so close to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi … she has been taking phone calls and talking to members of Congress, especially front liners about what they should do and about her own concerns about the possibility of President Biden staying in and tanking not only his own race, right, but also having a down ballot impact,” Daniels said.

“So it’s really important when you think about Adam Schiff doing this, what people are going to take from this, members of Congress who haven’t publicly said anything but feel the same thing Adam Schiff is talking about today is that Nancy Pelosi has endorsed this, right?” he added. “That this is a wink and a nod from one of the Nancy Pelosi allies that we can all say what we want to say.”

Pelosi recently avoided endorsing a potential Biden exit, saying, “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run” despite the president repeatedly reiterating that he has already made the choice to continue his campaign.

Biden “has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better,” Schiff said in his statement to the Los Angeles Times calling for the president’s withdrawal. “But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

The decision about whether to run “is President Biden’s alone,” Schiff told the outlet, adding that he believes it’s time for Biden “to pass the torch” to an alternative candidate and “secure his legacy of leadership.”

